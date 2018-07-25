Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 593.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of LAMR opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $361.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $2,726,147.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.