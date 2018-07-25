Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 6,760 Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $93.76.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,880,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,315,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 949,755 shares of company stock valued at $80,701,883. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

