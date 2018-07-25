Douglas J. Milanes Sells 2,186 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 67,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,035. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $140,000. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 761.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

