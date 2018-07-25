Dougherty & Co Comments on Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SAUC)

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Restaurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant traded down $0.03, reaching $1.01, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.26. Diversified Restaurant has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.