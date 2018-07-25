Domo (DOMO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Domo stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

