Domo (DOMO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.
Domo stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $28.86.
About Domo
