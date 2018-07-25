Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $317.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.65 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 221,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,306. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Nicholas Donatiello, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $126,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,222,335 shares of company stock worth $138,833,277. Insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

