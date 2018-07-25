DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

Shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock traded down $0.03, reaching $34.77, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.26. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

In other news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $169,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

DNBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th.

About DNB Financial Corp Common Stock

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

