Diversified Trust Co Has $9.65 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,979. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

