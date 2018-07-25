Diversified Trust Co Has $228,000 Holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of Computer Services opened at $51.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Computer Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $712.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

