Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 14,121 Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 235,048 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 111.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.20. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.