Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) Insider David Gregory Burke Buys 65,000 Shares

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) insider David Gregory Burke bought 65,000 shares of Diversified Restaurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,421. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diversified Restaurant stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 62,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,016. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

