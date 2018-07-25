Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.57 Million Stake in United Security Bancshares (UBFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of UBFO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.28. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

