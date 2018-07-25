Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.99 Million Stake in Misonix, Inc. (MSON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Misonix were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Misonix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Misonix opened at $15.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices.

