Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 13289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

DFFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.16.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,806 shares during the period. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.