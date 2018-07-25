Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5914969391805 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFFN shares. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 427,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,836. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.16.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

