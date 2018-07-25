Diana Containerships (DCIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Diana Containerships opened at $1.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Diana Containerships has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $732.06.

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

