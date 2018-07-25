DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,722.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $641,786 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality opened at $12.09 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.