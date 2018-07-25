Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for ADO Properties (ADJ)

Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADO Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.75 ($57.35).

ADO Properties opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ADO Properties has a 12-month low of €32.39 ($38.11) and a 12-month high of €46.20 ($54.35).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

