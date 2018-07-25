Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.37 ($13.38).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €10.45 ($12.30) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

