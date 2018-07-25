Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.37 ($13.38).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €10.35 ($12.18) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.