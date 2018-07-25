Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Goldcorp Inc. (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.70.

G stock opened at C$17.52 on Tuesday. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

In related news, insider Patrick James Merrin bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,152.00.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

