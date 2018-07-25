Desjardins Comments on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of C$26.22 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDO. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines opened at C$3.59 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$3.61.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss bought 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,750.00. Also, Director Charles Main bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 157,200 shares of company stock worth $359,740 in the last 90 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

