Dermira (DERM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media stories about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7511048489887 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 690,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,087. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Dermira has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 95.84% and a negative net margin of 8,823.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DERM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $119,556.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 49,805 shares of company stock valued at $479,517 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

