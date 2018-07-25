Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Cap of $31.91 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, BitForex and IDEX. Dent has a total market cap of $31.91 million and $5.09 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00419862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00158967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024378 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Qryptos, Kucoin, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Radar Relay and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

