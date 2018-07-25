DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (DMPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has declined by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.93 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DelMar Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DMPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.29.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). sell-side analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.