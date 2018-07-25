Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Given a $117.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned a $117.00 price target by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.62.

DECK stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,632. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 854.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 380,230 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 420,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 321,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,449 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,498,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 98,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,793 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

