Debenhams (DEB) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams in a report on Friday, April 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Debenhams in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Debenhams in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.46 ($0.31).

Debenhams stock opened at GBX 11.81 ($0.16) on Monday. Debenhams has a 12 month low of GBX 25.46 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.60 ($0.74).

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

