Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of PLAY opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $5,320,210. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 253,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 110,233 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,806,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 579.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

