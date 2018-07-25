Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James raised shares of Darden Restaurants to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 761.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $271,033.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $6,544,841.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,451,981.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,050 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

