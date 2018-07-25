DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Reaches $5.10 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $162,249.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003689 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00413122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00161413 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023968 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,136,326 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

