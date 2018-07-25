Danaher (DHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Danaher's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2018. Quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. Danaher raised its earnings view for 2018 from $4.38-$4.45 per share to the $4.43-$4.50 per share range. The company expects that solid demand for innovative products will continue to drive its segmental revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, robust core revenue growth, effective Danaher Business System (DBS) implementation and the Integrated DNA Technologies buyout will likely drive its bottom-line performance, going forward. New capital deployment programs are planned to be financed from solid free cash flow generation in the upcoming quarters. Danaher intends to divest its Dental business into an independent publicly trading company in the second-half of 2019.”

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Danaher opened at $103.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Danaher has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 97,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 109,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.