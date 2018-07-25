DA Davidson Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – DA Davidson upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.