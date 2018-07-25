DA Davidson Raises Medifast (MED) Price Target to $201.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

MED stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $179.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

