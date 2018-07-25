DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Shares of CATY opened at $42.46 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,409 shares of company stock worth $2,735,587. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

