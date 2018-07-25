D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. 59,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,742. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

