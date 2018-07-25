D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 4,404 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 18,315,847 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $77,822,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 492,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% in the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after buying an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares traded up $0.35, hitting $116.39, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 527,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,893. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.