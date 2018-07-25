Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6993674876898 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen began coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $582.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 310,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $33,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $457,453. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.