CVB Financial (CVBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVBF. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

CVBF opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

In other news, Director Jr. Rodrigo Guerra acquired 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

