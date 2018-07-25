Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,816. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,693,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Issa sold 11,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $350,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,525. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

