Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,816. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.
CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
