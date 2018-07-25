Curtiss-Wright (CW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY18 guidance to $6.00-6.15 EPS.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.43. 258,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,611. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $165,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

