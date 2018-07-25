Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. 599,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

