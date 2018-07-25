Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2,251.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,989 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 262,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,980. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery Inc Series C to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.