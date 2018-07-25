Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $409,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CIGNA by 42.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,772 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in CIGNA by 515.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,458,000 after acquiring an additional 536,469 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $50,972,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in CIGNA by 372.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 366,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGNA traded down $0.31, reaching $176.12, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 93,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,652. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

In related news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

