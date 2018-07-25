CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect CTS to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. CTS has set its FY18 guidance at $1.32-1.44 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.06 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CTS has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. CTS’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.