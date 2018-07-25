CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut CTI BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on CTI BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of CTI BioPharma opened at $2.24 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 71.30%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 241.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 9,349.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 181.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

