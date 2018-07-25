CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 71.30% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 9,349.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTI BioPharma traded down $0.01, hitting $2.23, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 552,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,485. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

