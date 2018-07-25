CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect CT Real Estate Investment to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

