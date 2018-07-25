CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.