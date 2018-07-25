CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,209,000 after buying an additional 783,705 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in CSX by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,298,000 after buying an additional 4,524,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,298,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,180,000 after buying an additional 185,534 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in CSX by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,577,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,202,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

