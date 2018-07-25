CSW Industrials (CSWI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSWI. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded CSW Industrials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.26. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.