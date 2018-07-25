CSW Industrials (CSWI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSWI. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded CSW Industrials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.26. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.
